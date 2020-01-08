Economy
Asian shares plunge after Iran strikes on U.S. forces
Updated : January 08, 2020 07:40 AM IST
Asian shares and U.S. treasury yields plunged on Wednesday, while gold and oil shot higher after Iran fired rockets at an Iraqi air base that hosts U.S. military forces, triggering fears of further sharp escalations in a developing conflict.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 0.5 percent.
The sharp sell-off in risk assets was accompanied by steep drops in U.S. Treasury yields as investors flocked to safety.
