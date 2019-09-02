Asian factories lashed by trade wars, slowing demand in August
Updated : September 02, 2019 02:20 PM IST
The bitter trade war between China and the United States kept Asian factory activity mostly in decline in August, business surveys showed, strengthening the case for policymakers to unleash fresh stimulus to fend off recession risks.
Export-reliant South Korea, Japan and Taiwan saw factory activity shrink, underscoring the growing pain from the tit-for-tat tariff war between the world's two-largest economies.
In a fresh escalation of trade tensions, the United States began imposing 15 percent tariffs on a variety of Chinese goods on Sunday. China reciprocated with new duties on US crude oil.
