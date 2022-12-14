Asian Development Bank keeps India's economic growth unchanged at 7%

For the next fiscal year, FY 23-24, the GDP growth has been kept unchanged at 7.2 percent, "sustained by positive effects from structural reform and from public investment catalysing private investment".

The Manila-based Asian Development Bank on Wednesday kept its economic growth outlook for India unchanged at seven percent for the fiscal 2022-23. The bank also forecasted a weaker-than-previously expected pace for developing Asia. The seven percent growth projection for fiscal 2022-23, unchanged from its September forecast, against 8.7 percent GDP growth in the previous fiscal.

For the next fiscal year, FY 23-24, the GDP growth has been kept unchanged at 7.2 percent, "sustained by positive effects from structural reform and from public investment catalysing private investment".

The Manila-based bank's report sees Asia expanding 4.2 percent this year and accelerating to 4.6 percent in 2023. The previously estimated expansion stood at 4.3 percent and 4.9 percent, respectively.

"While some recent high-frequency indicators are more favourable than expected — notably consumer confidence, electricity supply and purchasing managers' indexes — others are a little less favourable, in particular exports, largely textiles and iron ore, and the index of industrial production of consumer goods," the report said.

The report said that inflation in the country is still expected to rise to 6.7 percent in 2022-23 before falling back to 5.8 percent.

"In India, the economy grew by 6.3 percent in the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2022-23, reflecting contraction in public consumption of 4.4 percent even as exports grew by 11.5 percent despite the global slowdown," ADB said.

On the supply side, the increase was led by service sector growth at 9.3 percent, contributing 4.6 percentage points to GDP growth. Industry, by contrast, suffered a small contraction by 0.8 percent, dragged down by contraction in manufacturing and mining, ADB added.