Ashok Leyland urges government to classify Hydrogen made from biofuels as "Green Hydrogen"

Sadagopan Krishnan, Senior Vice President at Ashok Leyland, has requested that the government should classify Hydrogen made from biofuels as "Green Hydrogen". Krishnan believes this should be done because of the circular economy involved.

Even as the government is yet to formally define Green Hydrogen , he said that if electricity produced from solar or wind energy is used in electrolysers to split water, then the produced Hydrogen should be termed as "Green". Expressing satisfaction with the recently released draft rules for Hydrogen-powered IC engines, he beamed that the draft rules will be discussed with the industry and will possibly become more people-friendly.

Speaking on energy transition in the short to medium term, he told CNBC-TV18 that while emissions will be the first regulation for Hydrogen IC engines, safety features like brakes and tyres will be the first regulation for vehicles.