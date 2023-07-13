CNBC TV18
By imposing 28% GST on online gaming, you've killed the industry: Ashneer Grover

By News18.com  Jul 13, 2023 11:15:40 AM IST (Updated)

The 50th GST Council meeting decided to impose a 28% GST on online gaming, horse racing and casinos, leading to concerns in the industry. Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover expressed his disappointment, stating that the industry has proven its skill-based nature in court and that the increased tax rate could harm its survival.

The 50th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting on Tuesday decided to collect 28 percent GST on full face value on online gaming. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a press conference that online gaming, horse racing, and casinos, all will be taxed at 28 percent. There will be some amendments to the GST law to include online gaming, she added.

In an exclusive conversation with CNN-News18, entrepreneur Ashneer Grover called the move “extremely unfortunate”.
“The gaming regulations have evolved,” he said. “The industry has gone through a fire test in the Supreme Court to prove itself that it’s not gambling; it’s a game of skill.”
