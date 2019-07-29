#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

As cloud seeding catches on in times of climate change, more research holds the key

Updated : July 29, 2019 06:37 PM IST

The Ministry of Earth Sciences plans to bring out a white paper to lay the scientific basis for cloud seeding.
The Indian states of Maharashtra and Karnataka to go in for cloud seeding this year.
The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune has been engaged in research on convective clouds over the tropics for the first time.
As cloud seeding catches on in times of climate change, more research holds the key
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 11,200, Sensex down 196 points; Indiabulls Housing plummets 12%

Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 11,200, Sensex down 196 points; Indiabulls Housing plummets 12%

Over 400 stocks in S&P BSE500 index eroded investor wealth in July; 11 stocks tanked over 25%

Over 400 stocks in S&P BSE500 index eroded investor wealth in July; 11 stocks tanked over 25%

TV18 Broadcast reports strong EBITDA, revenue growth in Q1

TV18 Broadcast reports strong EBITDA, revenue growth in Q1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV