Arvind Panagariya says despite protection Indian electronics sector is not world class Updated : March 21, 2021 09:29 AM IST Panagariya's key thesis is that India's best growth years were from 2003-2013-14 when India had the lowest import tariffs. Panagariya thus proves that India has been systematically protecting weak domestic companies. Published : March 21, 2021 08:23 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply