Around 1.09 crore MSME borrowers get guarantee support under ECLGS

    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Around 1.09 crore MSME borrowers have been provided with guarantee support amounting to Rs 1.65 lakh crore as of July 2 this year under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), Parliament was informed on Monday. The scheme is part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan package announced by the government to mitigate the distress caused by the lockdown due to COVID-19 by providing credit to different sectors, especially MSMEs.

    Around 1.09 crore MSME borrowers have been provided with guarantee support amounting to Rs 1.65 lakh crore as of July 2 this year under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), Parliament was informed on Monday. The scheme is part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan package announced by the government to mitigate the distress caused by the lockdown due to COVID-19 by providing credit to different sectors, especially MSMEs.
    "As part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan, under the ECLGS, around 1.09 crore MSME borrowers have been provided with guarantee support amounting to Rs 1.65 lakh crore as of July 2, 2021," MSME Minister Narayan Rane said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.
    In another reply, he also said that as of July 2, 2021, an amount of Rs 2.73 lakh crore has been sanctioned under the scheme, of which Rs 2.14 lakh crore has been disbursed.
