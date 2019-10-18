Army associates with NASSCOM and Wells Fargo to help veterans find jobs in IT sector

In joint efforts by Indian Army, the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) and financial services firm, Wells Fargo, the newest generation of veterans will now find suitable career opportunities in the IT sector.

The Army Welfare Placement Organisation (AWPO) said that a two-day seminar will be held on October 22-23 in Bangalore where they will announce ways to carry forward this policy, which is believed to be a pioneering initiative to integrate veterans into the civilian workforce.

“I believe NASSCOM is looking for a one-point contact where they can get all the details of our ex-servicemen of the armed forces for the IT sector, and I think AWPO will play a major role in carrying forward this agenda of NASSCOM and the defence forces,” said Major General Deepak Sapra (Retd), Managing Director at AWPO.

Defence sources said that the process would also help understand how veterans with their varied skills can contribute towards the success of any company.

“There are a large number of IT qualified personnel retiring from service every year. However, all are not able to find a suitable career post-retirement even as large number of multinationals are keen on hiring ex-servicemen for their exceptional discipline and loyalty. This venture will help bridge the gap between the corporate world and the Army, thereby better equipping the ex-servicemen in finding a better second career.”

Retired Colonel Dilip Kumar Borah, a Kargil war veteran who now works with a software company in Kolkata said it is a good initiative that will help ex-servicemen of Indian Army, “specially those in Signals, Engineers and Ordnance”.

Another ex-serviceman said it will be highly beneficial for Short Service and Emergency Commissioned Officers (SSCOs & ECOs).

“Large number of SS officers will benefit from this move. They are technologically advanced, but lack the organisational skills required to merge with the IT/ITES.

IT sector will benefit more from the near zero attrition levels and work ethic faujis bring on to the table. It's a win-win situation.”

Amazon India and other industrial units will also be present in the event.