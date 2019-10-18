Army associates with NASSCOM and Wells Fargo to help veterans find jobs in IT sector
Updated : October 18, 2019 08:11 PM IST
Defence sources said that the process would also help understand how veterans with their varied skills can contribute towards the success of any company.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more