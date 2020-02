Ajay Bhushan Pandey, revenue secretary, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, DIPAM secretary, Government of India, the architects of Budget 2020-21, in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18 talked about various aspects of the annual financial statement that was presented on Saturday.

This was the longest Budget ever presented in Parliament. Changes in non-resident Indians, personal income tax, and dividend distribution tax (DDT) were the major rejig, among others. Disinvestment was another major focus area of the finance minister. Air India and LIC disinvestments are in the pipeline. Here are the edited excerpts:

Q: One major change that has taken everybody working on their excel sheets to figure out whether old or new tax regime which makes more sense. You clarified that out of the 130 exemptions that existed 30 will still remain, but housing, and insurance are the key ones which people were availing of will go.

Ajay Bhushan Pandey: In the new regime these will go, but if someone wants to avail those exemptions, those exemptions are available in the old tax regime.

Q: The decision of doing what you have done on the corporate tax front with the old regime and the new regime on the personal income tax front, many way it is making people feel a little anxious and confused. Do you believe that it benefits people to move to the new tax regime?

Ajay Bhushan Pandey: In fact, we have informally done some quick calculation across section of people, particularly those who have just joined a job, for example, or somebody who is middle-aged and have some family and then somebody who is a pensioner and then somebody who is a senior citizen, somebody who is not a salary earner but owns an MSME, so what we have found is that a large number of cross-section of people will actually benefit.

One example that was given by the finance minister say a case where no exemption is being taken. In that case, the benefit could go even more than Rs 80,000 per year in terms of tax.

But, let us say that somebody was taking some exemptions, let us say about Rs 1,50,000 under 80C and standard deduction even then that person will benefit and the benefit could be in the range of Rs 20,000-25,000, depending upon which tax bracket he is in.

The main logic why we thought we should do this is that in the backdrop of this corporate tax deduction, we got an indication from the advance tax payment that came in the month of December, more than 90 percent of the company have chosen to go for the exemption deduction-free regime and in the lower tax regime.

Similarly, in the personal tax front also, there are only very few people who would be taking a very large number of deductions. There were also some people because of their own financial constraints or financial conditions, they did not have surplus that they would invest in those products which will give them exemptions.

Therefore, they were actually at a disadvantage. First of all, they did not have that much money to invest, and if they did not have the money then they used to be taxed at a higher rate.

So, this actually provides a level-playing field. If you want an exemption, and if you find that is suitable then chose the old regime.

If you don’t want to take exemption or you don’t have resources to invest in those products to take exemptions then chose the new regime and this also -- at this point of time let us say in this year --this new regime is beneficial to me, but after let us say in few years my life situation changes, I have a different job or my family size increases or something else happens then in that particular case I can switch to the other regime.

Ajay Bhushan Pandey: We have done this estimate, for example, let us say if nobody was taking any exemption and if everyone had to be applied this new tax rate then the revenue forgone would have been somewhere about Rs 85,000 crore, so we have also information in our system that how many people are taking exemptions.

Ajay Bhushan Pandey: What I am saying is whatever the majority of the exemptions that have been taken if those are also forgone even then those people will be gainer.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey: Some of the big ticket disinvestments that the government announced basically they are strategic in nature and the nature of privatisation of very large assets.

BPCL is a $15 billion market cap company and CONCOR is Rs 35,000 crore, you have Shipping Corporation of India, these are the very large companies and the decisions have come only in November and therefore, we are moving forward. We hope that although we may not be able to conclude that in the current financial year, they will spill over to the next year and that too in the first half of the next FY.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey: Yes.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey: Yes, we are moving on that basis. Similarly, Air India expression of interest (EoI) as well is out and BPCL EoI will be out very soon.

So, these are the big ticket disinvestments we are working on, which will actually fructify the actual receipts will come in the next FY. The 2.1 lakh crore -- there are two parts to it as well one is Rs 90, 000 crore which is for the disinvestment of financial sector, particularly IDBI and LIC.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey: Initially, the FM has announced the two in her speech--LIC and IDBI. LIC is in nature of the IPO.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey: That will be the structuring of the deal. We will have to value, we will have to do a lot of ground work before we can actually do that.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey: The LIC --we have to work out with the department of financial services to work out the structure of the thing and the timeline.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey: The same, it is department of financial services which will be a key interlocutor with us.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey: Yes, of course because the BPCL and others we have already progressed. LIC and others they may require statutory changes.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey: We have sufficient interest for this company.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey: I think it is not good to name because ultimately it will be through a competitive bidding that we will actually discover the bidder.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey: We have typically two-stage process, first stage process where you have an EoI and we get to the qualified bidders and then after due diligence they participate in the financial bidding. As I said that we hope to conclude these things in the first-half of the next FY.

Ajay Bhushan Pandey: Yes, because the Supreme Court judgement has come on that.

Q: But, there is hope that there will be relaxation or some relief. Are you saying that there will be no relief, what have you factored in terms of AGR dues?

Ajay Bhushan Pandey: If you see, the total AGR dues are far more than this amount, therefore, at least if some payments comes, so that is what has been factored in.

Ajay Bhushan Pandey: As you said it is about Rs 60,000, I mean those figures are there.

Ajay Bhushan Pandey: Those details would be there in the Budget document, the various components have been worked out and estimates have been made and then those figures have been given.

Ajay Bhushan Pandey: We had come across several cases where the Indian citizens if they have stayed in different countries for certain period of time, there used to be a situation where the person wasn’t resident of any country and was not paying any tax here.

In fact, it is the practices in many countries, many advance countries also that a citizen of the country if he is not a resident of any other country is deemed to be a resident of the country, where he is a citizen.

Ajay Bhushan Pandey: It is not a question of taxation or the question of how much you hope to get it. The question is that what is equitable, because if you are taxing large number of people and then if you find that in some cases, some people who should be actual be paying tax if they are not paying tax so even though you may not be able to get that but if the equity demands that -- that particular person should be taxed and if somehow the law is such - so if that can be plugged so that exactly has been done.

Ajay Bhushan Pandey: What we have done that, once this becomes the part of the law, which of course from the Arpil 1, then any investment that is made from this sovereign wealth fund from any country that will be out of taxation provided it meets certain conditions -- that the money is invested in the infrastructure or in the notified sector and also the money gets locked in for certain number of years.

Ajay Bhushan Pandey: That is correct.

Ajay Bhushan Pandey: Right.

Ajay Bhushan Pandey: No, this is only about the sovereign wealth fund.

Ajay Bhushan Pandey: No.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey: In the last two days we raised about Rs 21,000 crore and of course we are going to retain about Rs 16,500 crore in ETF, but ETF is a method of stake sale on the minority basis to wider public subject to the fact that we retain the management control of the companies. It is not a strategic disinvestment. But over a period of time, I think, ETF will be less frequently used.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey: As we built up our strategic disinvestment pipeline, obviously we will have alternatives to raise the disinvestment receipts.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey: There are several but some of the strategic disinvestments are of the companies where we don’t have sufficient interest, it could be due to the old technology, or they are loss making, or there is not much interest in the assets. There are others which could be of use and they are in different stages.

So, we had several transactions they are about 34 in total. But some of them have actually five-year fructified which already we have received about Rs 52,000 crore over the last five years. We have some which are gone for closure, because we didn’t find interest in the things so we have decided to close the companies. So, we have to do it case-to-case basis. Therefore, there are companies where there is interest, there are companies where there isn’t interest. Now, obviously if there is no interest in those they will go for closure particularly the loss making ones.

Ajay Bhushan Pandey: We should be getting around Rs 1.10 lakh crore every month. So, on that basis we have given the estimate in the remaining part of the year and also for the next year.

How we have been able to achieve this is that we are making an extensive use of data analytics and through data. We are also getting data from the Income Tax department, we are also getting data from customs and banks and because of that we are able to pinpoint where exactly the people are not paying the kind of tax that they should actually be paying.

So, we are making a very targeted approach because it is our policy that the taxpayer should not be harassed and any recovery that we make should be without exercising any kind of an overreach so on that principle and during the last three months – it is not that in case of a GST there has been any overreach but yet we have been able to collect more than Rs 1 lakh crore. In this month, we have exceeded Rs 1.10 lakh crore so that is one part.

So far as the GST further concessions are concerned, we must realise that pre-GST situation and as compared to that the rates today are very less. Today (Saturday) in the FM’s speech itself we have seen that we have given the relief to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore every year already in terms of a rate reduction. In terms of the rates you see – average rate reduction is almost 10 percent. Now anything below that is going to be far difficult because the state finances and the Centre’s finances are also very dependent upon this.

So what we need to do is that is what the exercise which was done before the last GST council meeting was that a committee was constituted to try and see how we can simplify it.

Ajay Bhushan Pandey: No, what was presented before the GST council was not hiking but rationalisation because there were a lot of places where the inverted duty structure was there. That the finished goods were being taxed at a much lesser rate than the raw material. And raw material gets used into many other finished products, so it is not possible to bring down the rates of the raw material.

Ajay Bhushan Pandey: I can’t say that because ultimate decision will have to be taken by the GST council.

Ajay Bhushan Pandey: No, before any decision is taken because we cannot single out a sector and say that that particular sector should get the benefit or not because ultimately the state finances and the Centre’s finances both are dependent on the GST.

Therefore, whenever we talk of any particular sector we have to also see that how the other sectors also will get impacted because ultimately the GST money has to come, that has to finance the state governments and the central government. So ultimately the GST council will take a decision.

Ajay Bhushan Pandey: When the DDT was there. The total deduction, DDT rates along with the surcharge and other things used to be somewhere around 19 percent. Now, even if somebody’s income was less than Rs 5 lakh and if he was investing and if he was getting a DDT, indirectly he had already paid that tax.

So, now we have abolished the DDT and then the dividend will get taxed at the hands of the investor. If his income is less than Rs 5 lakh and then in that particular case he doesn’t have to pay tax on the dividend but if he is in a taxable range and then the dividend is part of its income and then he will pay at the applicable rate.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey: I would not call it sweeteners, I would call it fair principles. We have applied fair principles on debt reallocation. For example, the debt which was due to accumulated losses over a period of time, obviously no buyer is expected to bear those losses indirectly. Therefore, that amount of debt have to be carved out.

Same thing is about the liabilities. So, it is based on the fairness and depending upon whatever the assets the company have and whatever are being passed on and some of the assets on the real estate side are not being passed on. Therefore, it is -- but there are also issues relating to consortium, merger conditions and others where we have looked at the pragmatic aspects of going for these things rather than having any notion about what to do about it. So a pragmatic approach, I would say, probably will see to the closure of this case and culmination of this transaction – we are hopeful.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey: There is sufficient interest I should say and of course the foreign investment has to meet with the current FDI conditions in the sector.

Ajay Bhushan Pandey: I would say that nothing new has been done.

Ajay Bhushan Pandey: No. So far as the input tax credit is concerned, the law is very clear that input tax credit will be available only if the tax on the input has been paid because the very term says input tax credit. So in the first initial period of GST, we did allow people saying that yes, on a provisional basis certainly input tax credit can be taken.

The expectation is that the returns will get filed with respect to those inputs by their suppliers and then the supplier would have paid the tax. But, in such cases where the suppliers have not paid the tax then ultimately under the GST law - already the existing law - those input tax will have to be denied and that is what is being done.

Q: Has Rs 40,000 crore been blocked as of now?

Ajay Bhushan Pandey: That is correct.

Ajay Bhushan Pandey: No. In this particular case – temporarily blocked but what possibly could be done is that if the supplier hasn’t filed the tax return, the supplier can file the tax return and get the block removed.

Ajay Bhushan Pandey: No, it is very hard to estimate but then I can tell you by our experience of this dispute settlement scheme – ‘sab ka vishwas’ in indirect tax – 1,89,000 people have taken the benefits. The total number of people who have taken the benefit exceeds 80 percent of it. So majority of people have taken the benefits.

Here as stated by the FM in her Budget speech, almost 4,90,000 people are involved in disputes at various levels. So what we hope that this particular package that we have given – a large number of people will come for this scheme.

How much of amount – because there could be some cases where the case could be only one but it may run into thousands of crore.