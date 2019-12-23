Economy
ArcelorMittal sells shipping stake in drive to cut debt
Updated : December 23, 2019 02:08 PM IST
The company, whose net debt stood at $10.7 billion at the end of September, said on Monday the sale of the stake in Global Chartering Ltd (GCL) to DryLog Ltd would cut its debt by $530 million.
GCL operates 28 dry cargo vessels, 25 of which are on long-term leases and three owned outright, and will continue to handle a share of ArcelorMittal's shipments.
