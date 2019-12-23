#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

ArcelorMittal sells shipping stake in drive to cut debt

Updated : December 23, 2019 02:08 PM IST

The company, whose net debt stood at $10.7 billion at the end of September, said on Monday the sale of the stake in Global Chartering Ltd (GCL) to DryLog Ltd would cut its debt by $530 million.
GCL operates 28 dry cargo vessels, 25 of which are on long-term leases and three owned outright, and will continue to handle a share of ArcelorMittal's shipments.
ArcelorMittal sells shipping stake in drive to cut debt
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

European entities showing interest in YES Bank, may invest $1 billion, say sources

European entities showing interest in YES Bank, may invest $1 billion, say sources

KEC International shares rise on winning orders worth Rs 1,500 crore

KEC International shares rise on winning orders worth Rs 1,500 crore

Setback for Jaypee Group as Yamuna Expressway Authority cancels 1,000 hectare land that has F1 Circuit

Setback for Jaypee Group as Yamuna Expressway Authority cancels 1,000 hectare land that has F1 Circuit

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV