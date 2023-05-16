April trade data point to truly ‘India shining’ story

Resilient Indian services exports and the resulting stability for the rupee give the central bank elbow room to follow an independent monetary policy.

At first glance, a 14 percent fall in import of goods and a 12.7 percent drop in merchandise exports may point to coming global headwinds. Yes, signs of a global fall in commodity prices and slower global demand are writ large in last month’s trade data, but a deeper analysis actually points to a robust Indian economy. Here are a few heartening takeaways:

1. India’s services exports seem untouched by the global slowdown; they grew 25 percent to $30.36 billion in April from a year ago. It appears that as the US and other western nations grapple with higher wage costs, more back-office business — accounts, risk management, compliance — is flowing to India.

2. Although imports have fallen 14 percent from a year ago, inbound shipments of machinery and iron and steel are up 15 percent, indicating Indian industry is ticking on fine with a healthy appetite for machinery and metal inputs.