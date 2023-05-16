English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy NewsApril trade data point to truly ‘India shining’ story

April trade data point to truly ‘India shining’ story

April trade data point to truly ‘India shining’ story
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Latha Venkatesh  May 16, 2023 12:23:31 PM IST (Published)

Resilient Indian services exports and the resulting stability for the rupee give the central bank elbow room to follow an independent monetary policy.

At first glance, a 14 percent fall in import of goods and a 12.7 percent drop in merchandise exports may point to coming global headwinds. Yes, signs of a global fall in commodity prices and slower global demand are writ large in last month’s trade data, but a deeper analysis actually points to a robust Indian economy. Here are a few heartening takeaways:

1. India’s services exports seem untouched by the global slowdown; they grew 25 percent to $30.36 billion in April from a year ago. It appears that as the US and other western nations grapple with higher wage costs, more back-office business — accounts, risk management, compliance — is flowing to India.
2. Although imports have fallen 14 percent from a year ago, inbound shipments of machinery and iron and steel are up 15 percent, indicating Indian industry is ticking on fine with a healthy appetite for machinery and metal inputs.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X