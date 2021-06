India's industrial output was 134 percent higher than year-ago April, but this huge number is large because in April 2020 the country was completely shut down for economic activity.

The April Industrial output was however better than the CNBC-TV18 poll which estimated 106 percent; Intermediate goods like chemicals and infrastructure and construction have done the best.

The April output was about 13 percent lower than March levels, which is more due to seasonal factors, March being historically the month of highest output. Also, more cities faced restrictions in April versus March due to the second COVID-19 surge.

The NSO stated that for the month of April 2021, the indices of industrial production for the mining, manufacturing, and electricity sectors stood at 108, 125.1, and 174 points, respectively.

As per use-based classification, the indices were at 126.7 for primary goods, 82.4 for capital goods, 137.9 for intermediate goods, and 134.8 for infrastructure/ construction goods for April 2021.

Further, the indices for consumer durables and consumer non-durables were at 112.4 and 142.3, respectively.

The IIP had registered a growth of 5.2 percent in February last year. It had shrunk by 18.7 percent in March 2020.