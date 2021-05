India's retail inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) recorded 4.29 percent in the month of April as compared to 5.84 percent reported in the year-ago period, showed data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Wednesday.

While industrial output as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) recorded 22.4 percent in the month of March 2021 as compared to 16.7 percent in the year-ago period. Industrial output, or factory output, is the closest approximation for measuring the economic activity of the country's business landscape.

According to the CNBC-TV18 poll of economists, the forecast CPI was estimated at 4.39 percent and March IIP was pegged at 16.55 percent.