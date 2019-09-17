Business
Apple set to invest $1 billion in India, says report
Updated : September 17, 2019 11:15 AM IST
The tech giant is looking beyond China for a manufacturing hub in order to counter the challenges emerging out of the ongoing trade war between Beijing and Washington.
According to the report, the investment drive in the country for Apple will be led by Foxconn, Taiwan’s contract manufacturing behemoth and the biggest production partner of the tech giant.
