ANZ slashes forecast for India's GDP growth in FY20 to 6.2%

The Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) slashed itsÂ forecastÂ forÂ India'sÂ economicÂ growthÂ to 6.2 percent in the financial year ending next March from a previous estimate of 6.5 percent, warning it would be tough for authorities to engineer a turnaround.

The bank's estimate of gross domestic product (GDP)Â growthÂ is now well below the expectations of other banks, and a long way from the Reserve Bank ofÂ India'sÂ (RBI)Â forecastÂ of 6.9 percentÂ forecast, which itself was cut from 7.0 percent this month.

TheÂ forecasts all badly lag the government's longer-term target of getting the economy humming at rates above 8 percent.

India'sÂ quarterlyÂ GDPÂ growthÂ slowed to a five-year low of 5.8 percent in January-March as a result of sluggish domestic and global demand and littleÂ growthÂ in private investment.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week held several meetings with industry leaders, who have called for stimulus measures, including tax rebates, to support consumer demand and private investment.

In a sign of how much demand has been hit, industry figures released this week showed that sales of passenger vehicles to car dealers plunged 30.9 percent in July from a year earlier, the ninth straight month of declines and the biggest drop since DecemberÂ 2000.

"It is difficult to see a turnaround in the foreseeable future as the economy is beset by multiple constraints,"Â ANZÂ said in its note which also downgraded itsÂ forecastÂ for the year to MarchÂ 2021 to 6.5 percent from 7.1 percent.

It said sales of cars and consumer durables, as well as passenger air traffic, have shown declining trends, along with investment indicators, such as steel and cement production. It also said exports were weakening because of what it called an overvalued rupee currency.

Sanjay Mathur, chief economist for Southeast Asia and India atÂ ANZ, said the RBI, the nation's central bank, has been unable to get commercial banks to cut interest rates enough to provide much economic stimulus.

The RBI has cut its benchmark repo rate by 110 basis points this year, but major banks have only cut their rates by 40 basis points on average. This is because they are keen to protect margins as they work through high levels of bad loans, estimated at nearly $150 billion.

"The fiscal and monetary stimulus will help revive economicÂ growthÂ but it may take a much longer period to boostÂ growth, as there is a time lag between the policy measures and response," Mathur said.

Â growth

Â forecastÂ