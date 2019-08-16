ANZ slashes forecast for India's GDP growth in FY20 to 6.2%
Updated : August 16, 2019 09:01 PM IST
The bank's estimate of GDPÂ growthÂ is now well below the expectations of other banks, and a long way from the RBI'sÂ forecastÂ of 6.9 percentÂ forecast, which itself was cut from 7.0 percent this month.
TheÂ forecasts all badly lag the government's longer-term target of getting the economy humming at rates above 8 percent.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more