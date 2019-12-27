Economy

Anti-evasion wing detects Rs 241-crore GST fraud, one held

Updated : December 27, 2019 10:06 AM IST

The accused were using a new modus operandi of defrauding the government exchequer by exploiting refund facility given for inverted duty structure, said a government statement.

Over 120 companies which were involved in these transactions have come to light so far, it said.