Anti-evasion wing detects Rs 241-crore GST fraud, one held

Updated : December 27, 2019 10:06 AM IST

The accused were using a new modus operandi of defrauding the government exchequer by exploiting refund facility given for inverted duty structure, said a government statement.
Over 120 companies which were involved in these transactions have come to light so far, it said.
The investigations unearthed a well-organised racket of creating bogus firms, issuing fake invoices and bogus e-way bills to generate and encash tax credits.
Anti-evasion wing detects Rs 241-crore GST fraud, one held
