Animal fatalities rise in Kaziranga as water level recedes; flood likely to impact population growth of rhinos

Updated : July 26, 2019 11:06 AM IST

According to the flood report generated by the office of the Divisional Forest Officer, Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, 175 animals including 17 rhinos have drowned in floods from July 13 to July 25.
Reports stated that 69 animals have been rescued so far by forest officials with the help of locals and teams led by wildlife vets from the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) and other conservation NGOs.
