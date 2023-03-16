AP Budget 2023: Finance minister Buggana presents Rs 2,79,279 crore budget, here are the major allocations

For the agriculture sector Rs 11,589 crore has been allocated. In the budget for 2023-24, the state allocated Rs 1,212 crores for agricultural mechanization and Rs 125 crores for fisher's insurance.

The Andhra Pradesh Budget 2023 of Rs 2,79,279 crore was tabled by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath on Thursday.

The Finance Minister said that the Budget is designed to raise the living standards of people,

"We are moving forward to face the challenges of Covid-19 and revenue deficit. With this confidence we will present the Budget, giving primacy to education, health and other key sectors," said Rajendranath in a statement.

Here are the major allocations

Agriculture

For the agriculture sector Rs 11,589 crore has been allocated. In the budget for 2023-24, the state allocated Rs 1,212 crores for agricultural mechanization and Rs 125 crores for fisher's insurance. In addition, the finance minister allocated Rs 500 crore for interest-free loans to farmers and Rs 4,020 crore to YSR Rythu Barosa.

Education and skill development

The Finance Minister said that in the leadership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government is investing huge on education to transform the education sector.

The state allocated Rs 1,166 crores for skill development and Rs 6,500 crores for Amma Vodi Scheme. Jaganna Vidya Dievena was allocated Rs 2,841.64 whereas Jaganna Vasati Devana was allocated Rs 2,200 crore. Additionally, the government allocated Rs 29,690 crore for the secondary education sector.

Loans to self-help groups

In the AP Budget 2023 Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated for interest free loans to the self-help groups.

Pensions and Insurance

A total of Rs 1,600 crore was allocated to YSR-PM Insurance Yojna, Rs 21,434 crores were allocated to YSR Pension Gift, and Rs 21,434.72 crores were allocated to social security pensions in the AP Budget 2023.

Direct Benefit Schemes

In AP Budget 2023, Rs 54,228 crore has been allocated for direct benefit schemes (DBT),. These include YSR Pension Kanuka getting Rs 21,435 crore, YSR Rythu Bharosa has been aloocated Rs 4,020 crore, Jagananna Vidya Devena has been given Rs 2,842 crore and Jagananna Vasati Devena has been given Rs 2,200 crore.

YSR Asara has been allocated Rs 6,700 crore, YSR Cheyuta has been given Rs 5,000 crore.

Welfare schemes

In the AP budget 2023 Rs 15,882 crore has been allocated for Health and Family Welfare,. Other allocations include Price Stabilisation Fund (Rs 3,000), Manabadi Nadu-Nedu (Rs 3,500 crore) and Panchayati Raj and Rural Development (Rs 15,873 crore).

In addition, the Budget has allocated Rs 9,381 crore for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Scheduled Castes Component (Rs 20,05 crore), Scheduled Tribes Component (Rs 6,929 crore) and Backward Classes Component (Rs 38,605 crore).

Further the Finance Minister has allocated Rs 4,887 crore for Kapu welfare and minority welfare (Rs 4,203 crore).

Housing for Poor has been allotted Rs 5,600 crore, Roads and Buildings department has been allocated Rs 9,118 crore. Meanwhile Irrigation has been allocated Rs 11,908 crore, Energy has been given Rs 6,456 crore, and Village and Ward Secretariats has an allocation of Rs 3,858 crores.

(With inputs from PTI)