Andaman and Nicobar Islands issues optimal energy utility plan to tackle power shortage — Check details

The Union Territory of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is facing a severe power shortage of 5 to 6 MW due to a sudden rise in demand. Local administration is now taking steps to address the issue by preparing an optimal energy utility plan.

A press release from the government reads, "The sudden rise in power demand has created severe paucity of 5 to 6 MW power in Port Blair and adjoining areas of South Anadaman."

To tackle the shortage, the A&N administration has mandated that the timing of government offices be shifted from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm except for the police department, government hospitals and other essential services. Furthermore, all shops must mandatorily shut down by 7 pm.

Government offices that work beyond 5 pm, as well as hotels and theatres, will be required to produce power using DG sets during peak hours, from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

All government buildings have also been asked to switch off their air conditioners and garden lighting from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

"Optimal utilisation of lights in office premises be ensured and unnecessary lighting may be switched off. Air conditioners used during day hours be operated at 26 degree Celsius and be used with ceiling fans," the release said.

Consumers have also been urged to avoid using power-guzzling gadgets during peak hours.

In addition, government offices have been directed to cut unnecessary power usage and avoid using high masts during peak hours.