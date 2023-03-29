Anantha Nageshwaran says India will see 6.5% average GDP growth

The Chief Economic Advisor also listed several factors that induce uncertainty among private investors in present scenario: the pandemic and commodity price shock and interest rate shock that hit the Indian economy.

Chief Economic Advisor Anantha Nageshwaran in CSEP Flagship Seminar said that India will see an average of 6.5 percent of GDP growth for this fiscal year.

As per him, the country's financial sector has been repaired and banks have been recapitalised in addition to NPAs coming down and the corporate sector being deleverage.

The Chief Economic Advisor also listed several factors that induce uncertainty among private investors in present scenario: the pandemic and commodity price shock and interest rate shock that hit the Indian economy. Nageshwaran said that the economy is "again under stress after a potential tightening of financial conditions which is not fully behind us. "

He added that pre-pandemic India went through a period of classic financial cycle repair and was accompanied by a slowdown in the real estate sector. These factors explain India’s growth slowdown.

He further points out that global export growth maybe tepid in terms of growth rate considering global uncertainties. As per him, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is right in saying that India is likely to see overall exports of 3.25 trillion USD in FY23.