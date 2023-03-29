Anantha Nageshwaran says India will see 6.5% average GDP growth

The Chief Economic Advisor also listed several factors that induce uncertainty among private investors in present scenario: the pandemic and commodity price shock and interest rate shock that hit the Indian economy.
Chief Economic Advisor Anantha Nageshwaran in CSEP Flagship Seminar said that India will see an average of 6.5 percent of GDP growth for this fiscal year.
Recommended ArticlesView All
This Jadavpur University alumnus has created world’s first energy-saving paint and other amazing stuff
Mar 29, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
March F&O Series: Nifty 50 falls over 400 points to mark worst series since September
Mar 29, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Learn how to clear US, UK arrival immigration in 10 seconds from Jet's Sanjiv Kapoor
Mar 29, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
UPI transactions new rule from April 1: Users will not be charged due to PPI interchange, clarifies NPCI
Mar 29, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
As per him, the country's financial sector has been repaired and banks have been recapitalised in addition to NPAs coming down and the corporate sector being deleverage.
The Chief Economic Advisor also listed several factors that induce uncertainty among private investors in present scenario: the pandemic and commodity price shock and interest rate shock that hit the Indian economy. Nageshwaran said that the economy is "again under stress after a potential tightening of financial conditions which is not fully behind us. "
He added that pre-pandemic India went through a period of classic financial cycle repair and was accompanied by a slowdown in the real estate sector. These factors explain India’s growth slowdown.
He further points out that global export growth maybe tepid in terms of growth rate considering global uncertainties. As per him, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is right in saying that India is likely to see overall exports of 3.25 trillion USD in FY23.
Nageshwaran said that developing countries including India need economic growth to finance their energy needs.
First Published: Mar 29, 2023 6:56 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!