Forecasts for the world's fastest growing economy get bumped up

After India posted world-beating GDP growth of 6.1 percent in the January to March 2023 quarter and 7.2 percent in the 2022-23 financial years, several analysts have revised the projections for the current financial year.

Following the beat, Citi’s India Chief Economist Samiran Chakraborty said Q4 GDP growth has prompted the global brokerage to revise upwards FY24 real GDP growth forecast to 6.2 percent YoY as against 5.9 percent earlier. However, it has lowered its nominal GDP growth forecast to 10 percent.

Chakraborty is of the view that stronger growth/lower inflation is like a ‘goldilocks’ situation for India’s policymakers. He said, “(the GDP numbers are) favorable for a longish ‘pause’ from the RBI rather than a quick pivot to an easing cycle,” he said.

According to him, slowing consumption in a pre-election year could be a temptation for higher fiscal spend but lower-than-expected nominal GDP growth could be a hurdle for revenues.

Goldman Sachs too has upped its FY24 GDP forecast for India 6.4 percent from 6.3 percent earlier.

However, JPMorgan has marked it up to 5.5 percent from five percent earlier. Why not more? Sajjid Z. Chinoy, JPMorgan's Chief India Economist believes global growth momentum is still expected to slow in the coming quarters and, domestically, the impact of monetary policy normalisation will be felt with a lag.

“Upside risks will emerge if the Centre can execute the very strong increase in budgeted capex in FY24 (from 2.7 percent of GDP to 3.3 percent of GDP) and goad the states to step-up on capex as well. Downside risks exist if El Nino manifests and impacts the monsoon,” he explained.

CLSA India's Economist and Head-Research Indranil Sengupta, on the other hand, said, “Our shallow recovery call is now a reality. Though he admits Q4FY23 and FY23 have surprised, his firm still sees FY24 slowing to 5.5 percent in FY24, in line with 2HFY23’s 5.3 percent.

He noted that Fed hikes are cooling global growth/export demand and forcing the RBI to raise rates with real lending rates have shot up 1132bps YoY. Even if the Fed pauses at 5.25 percent, the RBI will not be able to cut till October. El Nino is a new risk that poses 25bp downside growth risk, he added.

Morgan Stanley’s Chief India Economist expects the economy to growth above six percent over the next two years. The brokerage finds the trends in incoming data consistent with its view of GDP growth at 6.2 percent in FY24 and its view, a confluence of cyclical and structural tailwinds are driving the recovery.

“Cyclically stronger balance sheets, improving macro stability – which reduces pressure on policymakers to tighten policy stance – and structural policy reforms are the keys to sustainable growth,” she said.