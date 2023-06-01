English
Forecasts for the world's fastest growing economy get bumped up

By Prashant Nair   | Kanishka Sarkar  Jun 1, 2023 3:01:04 PM IST (Updated)

After India posted world-beating GDP growth of 6.1 percent in the January to March 2023 quarter and 7.2 percent in the 2022-23 financial years, several analysts have revised the projections for the current financial year.

Following the beat, Citi’s India Chief Economist Samiran Chakraborty said Q4 GDP growth has prompted the global brokerage to revise upwards FY24 real GDP growth forecast to 6.2 percent YoY as against 5.9 percent earlier. However, it has lowered its nominal GDP growth forecast to 10 percent.
Chakraborty is of the view that stronger growth/lower inflation is like a ‘goldilocks’ situation for India’s policymakers. He said, “(the GDP numbers are) favorable for a longish ‘pause’ from the RBI rather than a quick pivot to an easing cycle,” he said.
