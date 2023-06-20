Analysing India-UAE CEPA: Trade soars to new heights as trade deficit woes persist

In India, sectors like mineral fuels; electrical machinery (particularly telephone equipment); gems & jewellery; automobiles (transport vehicles segment); essential oils/perfumes/cosmetics and others witnessed significant export growth.

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which was signed between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) a year ago, is currently being reviewed by the key officials of the countries. The pact inked after 88 days of negotiations has been a success with concerns of India's widening trade deficit still hovering over it. A closer look at its fineprint highlights the hits and misses of this mechanism.

The landmark agreement, which was signed in February 2022, aims to boost merchandise trade between the two countries to US $100 billion over the next five years. In the first 11 months of the implementation itself, the non-oil trade hit the US $45.4 billion mark. According to the data by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI), the total trade between India and UAE jumped over US $84 billion in March 2023 from US $73 billion in March 2022. The 16 percent YoY increase was despite the downturn in global trade.

