The Indian government has in the last few years implemented certain structural reforms, which will show results in the next decade and a half, former CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant said on Thursday.

Speaking to Shereen Bhan of CNBC-TV18 at HSBC India SME Summit, Kant especially stressed on the fact that MSMEs, which are responsible for 40 percent of India's exports and job creations, would see more credit flowing from banks as a result of reforms that have made the institutions structurally strong.

"During Covid, we managed to digitise our economy in a very big way and secondly, we carried out vast structural reforms, whether it was IBC, Rera, GST, luring the corporate tax rates, redefining MSMEs," he said. "We also used the opportunity to provide huge impetus to our startup movement. I think all these structural reforms will pay results in the next decade and a half."

Making a note of global incidents and decisions, especially in developed countries, which are leading to inflation, Kant stressed that it is very important that "our banking system remains structurally very very strong that we continue to lend to our MSMEs."

"If you look around the world, our government debt to GDP ratio is high, the private debt to GDP ratio is low. It is only at about 55 percent. The private debt to GDP ratio in USA and China is at about 140-150 percent. So the private debt to GDP ratio must rise in a very systematic manner. This digitisation process, what we have done, the account aggregator system that we have built up, we have linked it up to the bank, we have linked it up to the insurance, now we are linking up to the GST and flows — all that once it starts flowing, you will see a lot more credit flowing from the banks to the MSME sector, and that will enable MSME sector," he said.

"MSME is very very important, because this is the sector responsible for 40 percent of our exports. This is the sector that creates jobs for India. If India has to grow with equity, if India has to grow with jobs, all these people present here are the key driver of that growth and job creation," he said.

Kant further said that India is at the cusp of a revolution because it has to grow at high rates in the next 3 decades. He suggested states to scrap all rules, regulations and procedures for MSMEs to grow and stressed that there should be no interaction with government officials — "all processes should be digitised" so that MSMEs can grow and prosper.

“MSME must focus on quality, quality and quality. That’s No 1. They must make quality products to penetrate the global markets. We are not selling in India alone, we are a part of a global value chain. The value you get by exporting as a part of global value chain is about 7 times more which you will get domestically; so you must make top class quality products to penetrate global market."