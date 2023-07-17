Drugs worth Rs 2,381 crore destroyed across India under Home Minister Amit Shah's supervision

Union Home Minister Amit Shah oversaw the destruction of over 1.4 lakh kilograms of drugs worth Rs 2,381 crore across various parts of India in coordination with anti-narcotics task forces. The total quantity of drugs destroyed in just one year has reached around 10 lakh kilograms with a value of Rs 12,000 crore.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday oversaw the destruction of over 1.4 lakh kilograms of drugs across various parts of India by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).
The exact amount of drugs weighed 1,44,000 kilograms and was worth Rs 2,381 crore. With the destruction of drugs on Monday, the total quantity of drugs destroyed in just one year has reached around 10 lakh kg with a value of Rs 12,000 crore.
The drugs were destroyed in coordination with anti-narcotics task forces (ANTFs) of all states at the Drugs Trafficking and National Security regional conference in Delhi.
The home minister virtually watched the destruction in the national capital.
The drugs destroyed include 6,590 kg seized by the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Hyderabad unit, 822 kg seized by the Indore unit and 356 kg by the Jammu unit, the officials said.
Besides, various law enforcement agencies from different states also destroyed drugs 1,03,884 (1.03 lakh) kg in Madhya Pradesh, 1,486 kg in Assam, 229 kg in Chandigarh, 25 kg in Goa, 4,277 kg in Gujarat, 2,458 kg in Haryana, 4,069 kg in Jammu and Kashmir, 159 kg in Maharashtra, 1,803 kg in Tripura and 4,049 kg in Uttar Pradesh.
The bulk of the narcotics were from Madhya Pradesh, per a PTI report.
From June 1, 2022, to July 15, 2023, regional units of the NCB and anti-narcotics task forces of the states collectively destroyed around 8,76,554 (8.76 lakh) kg of seized drugs worth around Rs 9,580 crore which is more than 11 times the target.
Per a May 2022 report, over 3,800 kgs of heroin worth Rs 26,000 crore had been seized by Indian intelligence agencies since April 2021.
As per a report by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) published in April 20a22, the seizure of heroin shot up from 3,231 kilos in 2019 to 3,838 kilos in 2020. The report also mentioned that the seizure of drugs, including heroin, in the first year of COVID was the highest since 2016.
With agency inputs.
