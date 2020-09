The BJP state government in Karnataka has told the Centre it prefers Option 1 for the GST compensation for this fiscal, which involves borrowing through a special window.

Karnataka has said it will be eligible for Rs 18,289 crore under the Option 1, and said that the option would be “more beneficial” to the state’s finances.

While Karnataka said it is eligible for Rs 25,508 crore under Option 2, which involves borrowing from the market, it said the option was not feasible, because the state would not have access to unconditional borrowing of 1% of GSDP, which is estimated at Rs 18,036 crore, which would bring down its net borrowing by Rs 10,817 crore.

The state government also said that the interest on the borrowing under Option 2 will have to be paid by the state itself from its own resources, which the state does not prefer.

“After the evaluation of both the options, it is felt that Option 1 would be more beneficial to the state’s finances. Hence, the government of Karnataka has decided to convey to the Government of India its preference for Option 1,” the state government said in a press note.

“This would help the state in augmenting its revenue in the present financial year."

In Option 2, the states can borrow from the market a larger amount of Rs 2.35 lakh crore , which also takes into account Covid-related shortfall.

Several states such as Kerala, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and others have said they will reject both options.