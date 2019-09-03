Amid growing macro concerns, government spending in key sectors gathers pace; roads sector leads
Updated : September 03, 2019 05:47 PM IST
The increased spending comes as the Modi government pushes measures to address the slowdown concerns in the economy and enhance liquidity in the system.
The GDP data too has shown deceleration with the growth rate coming down to over six year low of 5 percent in the first quarter of the current fiscal.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more