Amid deepening economic slowdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus, Moody's Investors Service today released its ratings on Bank of Baroda (BOB), Bank of India (BOI), Canara Bank (Canara), Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Union Bank of India (UBI).

Moody's has downgraded the long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of BOB, BOI, Canara and UBI to Ba1 from Baa3 and their Baseline Credit Assessments (BCAs) to b1 from ba3. The outlook on the ratings of the four banks is negative.

Moody's has affirmed PNB's long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings at Ba1 and its BCA at b1. However, PNB's ratings outlook is changed to negative from stable.

The ratings agency, in a statement, said that the downgrade of outlook is on the back of deepening economic slowdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, which will strain the standalone credit strength of banks.

It said: “The economic shock from the coronavirus pandemic is exacerbating an already material slowdown in India's economic growth, weakening borrowers' credit profiles and hurting Indian banks' asset quality. Prolonged financial stress among households, weak job creation and a credit crunch among non-bank financial companies will lead to a rise in non-performing loans, delaying the ongoing clean-up of banks' balance sheets.”

Today's rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on June 2, 2020.

The BCA downgrades take into consideration rising risks to the banks' asset quality as a result of the severe economic contraction, which will result in an increase in credit costs, Moody’s said.

“Increase in credit costs will hurt profitability and also strain the banks' modest capitalisation, reversing recent improvements. Funding and liquidity continue to be key credit strengths given their status as public sector banks, which results in good deposit franchises,” it added.

The banks' Ba1 long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings incorporate three-notches of uplift from their b1 BCAs to reflect Moody's assumption of a very high probability of support from the Government of India (Baa3 negative) in times of need.

Moody's assumption takes into account the banks' deposit market shares as well as their linkages with the government, including by way of ownership.

The affirmation of PNB's Ba1 long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings, which incorporates a three-notch uplift for government support from its b1 BCA, reflects Moody's expectation that deteriorating asset quality and profitability will weigh on its capitalisation.

The three-notch uplift for government support reflects PNB's deposit market share as well as its linkages with the government.

The negative outlook factors in further downside risks to the banks' financial profiles because of India's uncertain operating environment.

Moody's will subsequently withdraw the ratings of Bank of India and Bank of India (London).

Moody's has decided to withdraw the ratings of Bank of India and Bank of India (London) for its own business reasons.

Given the negative outlooks, the ratings of BOB, Canara, PNB and UBI are unlikely to be upgraded in the next 12-18 months.

Nevertheless, the rating outlooks could be changed to stable if macroeconomic conditions in India improve or if there are improvements in the banks' standalone credit strength, including strengthening capitalisation or a less severe deterioration in asset quality than currently expected, Moody’s further added.

A downgrade of the banks' BCAs will lead to a downgrade of their ratings. Moody's will downgrade the banks' BCAs if the rating agency expects their solvency to deteriorate further because of an increase in problem loans, coupled with significant declines in earnings, which would weaken their capitalisation.