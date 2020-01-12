#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos may face protests from small-scale traders during 3-day India trip

Updated : January 12, 2020 11:44 AM IST

Bezos will participate in an Amazon event in capital New Delhi aimed at connecting with small and medium-sized enterprises, three sources told Reuters.
Details of Bezos' visit, including his arrival date and the duration of his stay, are not known.
Amazon has previously said its platform provides business opportunities to thousands of small sellers, artisans, weavers and women entrepreneurs.
