Amazon founder Jeff Bezos may face protests from small-scale traders during 3-day India trip
Updated : January 12, 2020 11:44 AM IST
Bezos will participate in an Amazon event in capital New Delhi aimed at connecting with small and medium-sized enterprises, three sources told Reuters.
Details of Bezos' visit, including his arrival date and the duration of his stay, are not known.
Amazon has previously said its platform provides business opportunities to thousands of small sellers, artisans, weavers and women entrepreneurs.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more