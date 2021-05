Amazon's advertising business grew by 77 percent year over year as the e-commerce giant’s "Other" unit, primarily made of advertising and ancillary services offerings made $6.9 billion.

The growth seen in 2020 was only 44 percent year over year, during the same quarter. The company reported its revenue numbers, on April 29, after filing its financial records as the first financial quarter in the US ended.

The $6.9 billion amount is more than 7-fold as much revenue as social media giant Twitter, which also posted its earnings reports on the same day.

Brian Olsavsky, Amazon CFO, said the growth was driven by a large amount of traffic to Amazon's website along with improvements to advertisement relevancy and better products.

According to a CNBC report, Brian Olsavsky claimed that the advertising team has done a great job of turning clicks into productive sales and the company is using new deep learning models to show more relevant sponsored products.

The company is the latest in line with tech giants posting high advertising revenues in the first quarter of 2021, driven by large Internet usage and traffic as a result of last year's lockdown and COVID-19 pandemic-based movement restrictions.

Facebook and Alphabet have posted similar numbers as evidently the trend of Internet usage and e-commerce has not dwindled even as the pandemic starts to die down in the US.

Amazon makes up for around 10 percent of the digital advertising market across the US but experts predict that steady growth is in the future of Amazon if the company's usage of e-commerce ad budgets is maintained.

Amazon's share rose 3 percent after the announcement of its earnings report.