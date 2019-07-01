Amarnath Yatra begins, over 7,500 pilgrims head for cave shrine
Updated : July 01, 2019 08:42 AM IST
No traffic will be allowed from Srinagar to Jammu till the convoy of yatris cross the Jawahar Tunnel, an officer said. No vehicle carrying Amarnath pilgrims will be allowed to move on the Mughal Road that connects Poonch and Rajouri districts.
The second batch of 4,417 pilgrims left Jammu for the cave after the first batch of over 2,000 pilgrims had left for the Kashmir Valley on Sunday.
The 45-day long annual Yatra to the Himalayan Cave Shrine situated 3,888 metres above the sea-level will end on August 15 coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival.
