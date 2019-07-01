#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Economy
Economy

Amarnath Yatra begins, over 7,500 pilgrims head for cave shrine

Updated : July 01, 2019 08:42 AM IST

No traffic will be allowed from Srinagar to Jammu till the convoy of yatris cross the Jawahar Tunnel, an officer said. No vehicle carrying Amarnath pilgrims will be allowed to move on the Mughal Road that connects Poonch and Rajouri districts.
The second batch of 4,417 pilgrims left Jammu for the cave after the first batch of over 2,000 pilgrims had left for the Kashmir Valley on Sunday. 
The 45-day long annual Yatra to the Himalayan Cave Shrine situated 3,888 metres above the sea-level will end on August 15 coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival. 
Amarnath Yatra begins, over 7,500 pilgrims head for cave shrine
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on July 1

These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on July 1

Fewer IPOs hit market in H1CY19, but many winners

Fewer IPOs hit market in H1CY19, but many winners

Maruti Suzuki reports 14% fall in June sales; passenger car sales drop 18.1%

Maruti Suzuki reports 14% fall in June sales; passenger car sales drop 18.1%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV