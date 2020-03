In an emergency action to support the economy, the US Federal Reserve on Sunday cut its benchmark interest rate by a percentage point to a range between zero and 0.25 percent and also said that it would buy $700 billion in Treasury and mortgage bonds.

The Federal Reserve will buy at least $500 billion of Treasury securities and at least $200 billion of mortgage-backed securities.

Amid growing concern over dampening global economic growth due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic which is likely to cause a recession, the central banks globally have announced coordinated actions to enhance the liquidity in the markets and support growth.

Here are some of the things one needs to know about the impact of the rate cut globally.

Why has the Fed cut rates so sharply?

The Fed’s action is an effort to ease financial market disruptions and prevent a likely credit crunch that occurred during the global financial crisis in 2008.

This is the second consecutive emergency rate cut after March 3 with an aim to combat the economic damage caused by the coronavirus. The Fed fund rate now stands between 0 to 0.25 percent from 1 to 1.25 percent earlier.

On March 3, the US central bank cut interest rates by half a percentage point after an emergency meeting.

“Fed wouldn’t have done this if it didn’t feel the risk faced by financial markets. The only worrisome factor is that it has used all bullets in the arsenal and there are no bullets left. But Powell mentioned that he doesn’t see negative policy rates as likely to be an appropriate policy response in the United States,” said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research-Currency at Emkay Global Financial Services.

How does a rate cut by the Fed help the economy?

Lower interest rates act as a catalyst for growth in the economy. In a situation of economic slowdown, the central bank cuts the federal funds rate to stimulate financial activity.

A decline in interest rate influences many consumers and businesses to borrow and spend more which is essential to pump-prime the economy. The move infuses money directly into the economy.

Along with the rate cut, the Fed will purchase another $700 billion worth of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities. It also announced a coordinated action with the Bank of Japan, the Bank of England, the Bank of Canada, the European Central Bank and the Swiss National Bank to enhance the provision of liquidity via the standing US dollar liquidity swap line arrangements.

The coordinated action by major central banks will improve global liquidity by lowering the price and extending the maximum term of US dollar lending operations.

But when sentiment is weak, does a rate cut boost borrowing by firms or spending by consumers?

When a rate cut happens, it usually boosts sentiment. However, the current worry is that the spreading of the virus will slow down the global economy further.

The global investor sentiment has been dampened amid the economic impact of the pandemic leading to a massive sell-off in risky assets across the economies.

"This is one problem that can’t be fought with an interest rate cut. Even if you give people free tickets, they will not travel. But lower rates will start impacting as and when the spreading of virus peaks. This will mean that the markets can make new highs faster than anticipated. But first, the new infections have to ebb," says VK Sharma, Head of Business, Private Client Group, HDFC Securities.

How does a rate cut by Fed affect global investors and global markets?

The reaction of the stock market to interest rate cuts is immediate. However, according to analysts, the economy takes about 12 months to register any major impact of the changes in interest rates.

Lower interest rates encourage credit in the economy by making it cheaper and increase money supply in the markets.

The US stock market plunged into a bear market last week on concerns over the global recession amid the economic disruption caused due to coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the pre-emptive Fed rate cut, Asian stocks have plummeted as there is a broad fallout of the coronavirus in the world.

“Ideally, the rate cut should support the riskier assets as it boosts borrowing by providing liquidity however the rapid outbreak of coronavirus which is not getting contained is leading to global risk aversion,” explains Gupta.

However, a cut in interest rates to zero could also mean a return to the rock bottom payouts on savings accounts.

The recent rate reduction should bring the interest paid on online savings accounts, certificates of deposit and other vehicles for stashing cash back down to near-zero levels.

How does a Fed rate cut impact the currency markets, especially Indian rupee?

Historically, whenever the Fed has cut rates, it had a negative impact on Indian rupee and other Asian currencies.