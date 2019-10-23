#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
All you need to know about bond ETFs before their India launch later this year

Updated : October 23, 2019 07:34 AM IST

Bond ETFs are passive funds which are traded on the exchange ad invest in bonds just like conventional bond mutual funds. But, unlike their more traditional counterparts, bond ETFs are more liquid, transparent and cheaper.
Bond ETFs generally fall into one of four categories: sovereign, corporate, municipal, and broad market.
Since bond ETFs follow a passive investing strategy by following an index, they have lower costs compared to actively managed bond mutual funds.
