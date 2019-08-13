#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
All you need to know about Aadhaar card

Updated : August 13, 2019 11:29 AM IST

In a 2018 historical ruling, the Supreme Court of India upheld the constitutional validity of India's ambitious biometric identity project 'Aadhaar', saying it benefits the marginalised and poor, but raised multiple concerns around the law that governs it, particularly concerning privacy and called for a raft of changes.
The court ruled that Aadhaar must be liked to PAN cards, making it essential for filing income tax returns.
Linking of your PAN with Aadhaar has been made mandatory by the government. The details of the PAN has to match the details in the Aadhaar.
All you need to know about Aadhaar card
