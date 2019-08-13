All you need to know about Aadhaar card

Aadhaar, a 12-digit unique number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), was launched in 2009 through which individuals can avail subsidies, get a gas connection, and also file income tax returns.

In June 2017, Aadhaar card was made mandatory by the Centre to open bank accounts and for high-ticket financial transactions above Rs 50,000. It was also made mandatory for linking the Aadhaar card with an individualâ€™s Permanent Account Number (PAN). Almost 88 percent of Indians have already registered on the biometrical national identity programme.

What is Aadhaar?

The 12-digit Aadhaar number is issued to individuals by taking his/her biometric details such as iris scan and fingerprints, and demographic information like date of birth and address.

How to Apply?

The initial step to apply for a new Aadhaar card includes keeping all the necessary documents handy. The applicant will need to book an appointment and visit the enrollment centre. You can also apply for an online Aadhaar card, known as an e-Aadhaar card, by visiting the official website of UIDAI.



The first and foremost thing that is required to be done is to fill the enrollment form. The person can also fill the form online as it is available online too.



After filling the form completely you will need to submit it along with an identity proof and an address proof.



Once you are done with the submission of documents and they are approved, you will need to provide biometric data too. The biometric data includes your fingerprint impression and iris scan.



Further, for the records, they will also take a photograph of you.



After providing all the details, you just need to collect the acknowledgement slip of your enrollment. The acknowledgement slip will have your 14 digit enrollment number which will assist you to check the status of your application from time to time.



You can also download your Aadhaar card online by entering the enrollment number or Aadhaar number.

Linking Aadhaar to Mobile Number

Linking your mobile phone to your Aadhaar can help you e-verify your income tax returns using the same by an OTP. You can also update your personal details linked to your Aadhaar online by using the OTP sent to your phone. Downloading your e-Aadhaar also requires verification via OTP sent to your linked mobile number.

Linking PAN with Aadhaar

Linking of PAN with Aadhaar has been made mandatory by the government. The details of the PAN has to match the details in the Aadhaar.

It is required to issue new PAN as well as filing income tax returns, without any exception. As per the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) notification dated March 31, 2019, the deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar has been extended to September 30, 2019. Also, from April 1, 2019 it is mandatory to quote and link Aadhaar number while filing income tax return (ITR) unless specifically exempted.

You can login to the income tax e-filing website www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in by entering PAN (User ID), password and your date of birth. Once you are logged in and your account opens, click on 'Profile Settings' tab and select the last option 'Link Aadhaar'.

The screen will show the message, 'Your PAN is already linked to Aadhaar number XXXX1234'.

In case your PAN is not linked to your Aadhaar, a form will appear where you need to fill out the details as asked such as name, date of birth and gender as per PAN records and your Aadhaar number. On clicking on the submit option, you will get a captcha code. Once submitted, a success message will be displayed on your screen.

You can also use the hyperlink provided at the homepage of the e-filing website and also on the income tax website http://incometaxindia.gov.in/Pages/default.aspx and click on â€˜Link Aadhaar,â€™ if you do not wish to register yourself at the e-filing website.

Fill out the details as asked and enter the captcha code and click on submit. A message will be displayed on the screen showing the successful linking of Aadhaar and PAN.