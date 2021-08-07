All you need know about IMF's $650 bn SDR to help nations fight pandemic, economic downturn

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a Special Drawing Rights (SDR) allocation of $650 billion on August 2 to support economically vulnerable countries that are fighting the pandemic and economic downturn. This is the largest allocation in the IMF’s history.

What is SDR?

The Special Drawing Rights is a liquidity tool created by the IMF from currencies including the US dollar, Japanese yen, Chinese yuan, Euro, and the British pound. The SDRs can be exchanged for currencies like US dollars by all of IMF’s 190 member nations.

What are the benefits of SDR?

For countries with low forex reserves, SDR provides a great way to pump in liquidity . The latest SDR allocation has been made in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic to facilitate the recovery of developing economies. As it is challenging for debt-ridden economies to find lenders, SDR provides them a great way to tide over financial crisis situations. Meanwhile, SDR can be used to further fiscal stimulus efforts by richer countries.

How does it benefit a member nation?

Any member nation that converts the SDR into a particular currency, say the US dollar or Euro, need not pay back the borrowed SDR to the international monetary body. With no established deadlines to repay the SDRs laid down by the IMF, the member nation has to only pay the interest on the allocated SDR.

How many SDRs have been allocated since inception?

The first SDR was allocated in 1970-72 for SDR 9.3 billion, the second in 1979-81 for SDR 12.1 billion and the third was in August 2009 for SDR 161.2 billion. The one-time special allocation of SDR 21.5 billion was in September 2009 to allocate SDRs to members who had joined post-1981 and had never received an allocation.

How is the interest rate determined?

For a member nation to pay the interest on the SDR, the IMF has determined the rate on a weekly basis (every Friday). It is based on a weighted average of representative interest rates on three-month debt in the money markets of the five SDR basket currencies (i.e. the U.S. dollar, Japanese yen, Euro, pound sterling, and the Chinese renminbi).

Is this the biggest SDR to date?

According to IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, this is the largest SDR in the history of the institution till date. The current SDR of SDR 650 billion tops the earlier SDR 161.2 billion which was allocated in August 2009.

What next?

The general allocation of SDRs will be effective August 23 with the new reserves credited to IMF member countries receiving the SDRs in their existing quotas with the IMF. The monterey body has allocated about $275 billion of the $650 billion to the world's poor countries and is also exploring how richer countries could voluntarily channel SDRs to poorer countries.

Has there been any opposition?

After the Donald Trump administration rejected the big boost in IMF resources, the Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen of the Joe Biden administration has supported the move despite many Congress members from the Republican party objecting to it. They argued that these benefits would help China, Russia, Iran and others.

What is India’s stand?

According to Mint, India opposed fresh SDRs to help member countries combat the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

At the G-20 virtual meeting on March 31, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said national forex reserves should be the first line of defence during a crisis like this.

India voted against the proposal but failed to make an impact as it only has a 2.6 percent voting right. The IMF can go ahead with a proposal if it receives 85 percent approval from its board of governors.