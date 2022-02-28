0

All India House Price Index rises 3.1% in Q3: RBI data

By PTI  IST (Updated)
"All India HPI recorded an annual growth (y-o-y) of 3.1 percent in the third quarter of 2021-22 as compared with 2.4 percent in the previous quarter and 2.2 percent a year ago," the central bank said in a statement.

All India House Price Index rises 3.1% in Q3: RBI data
The All India House Price Index (HPI) rose 3.1 percent in the third quarter of the fiscal on an annual basis, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
The RBI releases its quarterly house price index (HPI) (base: 2010-11) based on transaction-level data received from housing registration authorities in ten major cities.
The cities are -- Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mumbai.
HPI growth varied widely across the cities -- ranging from an increase of 19.8 percent (Kochi) to a decline of 4.1 percent (Chennai). On a sequential (q-o-q) basis, all India HPI registered an increase of 3.1 percent in the October-December period of 2021-22.
While Chennai and Kanpur recorded a sequential decline in HPI during the current quarter, the index increased for the remaining cities, with Delhi recording the highest sequential growth of 9.5 percent.
(Edited by : Jomy Jos Pullokaran)
First Published:  IST
