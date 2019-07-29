Business
All export incentives to be replaced with a duty refund scheme
Updated : July 29, 2019 08:59 PM IST
The MEIS scheme was challenged by the United States at the World Trade Organisation.
Reimbursements will be done through a freely transferable scrip.
