Akshay Kumar features in Forbes world's highest paid celebrity list; Taylor Swift takes the top spot

Updated : July 11, 2019 01:31 PM IST

The Indian film industry's top-earning star, Kumar gets paid at least $5 million and up to $10 million per film. He also mints millions for endorsement deals with over 20 brands, including Tata and Harpic bathroom cleaner, Forbes said.
Kumar will be seen in his next project 'Mission Mangal,' one of India's first space films, and comedy-horror movie 'Laxmmi Bomb.'
Singer Taylor Swift topped the highest-paid celebrity list with her earnings of $185 million over the past year, beating reality TV star Kylie Jenner.
