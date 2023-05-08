English
India says banking system sheltered from wider sector turmoil

By Sapna Das  May 8, 2023 9:03:03 PM IST (Updated)

"We see that the global financial situation is daunting but, at the same time, Indian economy and financial sector is well protected and well regulated. But of course we have to be cautious and be on our toes," Ajay Seth said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has asked regulators to see financial sector stability as a shared responsibility. Speaking at the 27th meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC), Sitharaman said that regulators must take appropriate, and timely action to mitigate any vulnerability and strengthen financial stability.

India’s Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) considers the country’s banking system to be protected from any spillover from issues in the sector globally, the country’s Economic Affairs Secretary, Ajay Sethsaid on Monday.
It was deliberated that regulators should conduct a special drive to facilitate the settlement of unclaimed deposits and claims in the financial sector across all segments, such as banking deposits, shares and dividends, mutual funds, insurance, etc.
