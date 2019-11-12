Economy
Air quality sinks to 'severe' in haze-shrouded, polluted New Delhi
Updated : November 12, 2019 03:24 PM IST
The air quality index exceeded 400, about eight times the recommended maximum, according to the state-run Central Pollution Control Board.
Favourable winds had briefly halved that measure of pollutants, but winds blowing from the northwest carried emissions from burning crops in Punjab and Haryana states to New Delhi, leading to high levels of pollution, according to the government's air quality monitoring system SAFAR.
