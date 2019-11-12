#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Air quality sinks to 'severe' in haze-shrouded, polluted New Delhi

Updated : November 12, 2019 03:24 PM IST

The air quality index exceeded 400, about eight times the recommended maximum, according to the state-run Central Pollution Control Board.
Favourable winds had briefly halved that measure of pollutants, but winds blowing from the northwest carried emissions from burning crops in Punjab and Haryana states to New Delhi, leading to high levels of pollution, according to the government's air quality monitoring system SAFAR.
Air quality sinks to 'severe' in haze-shrouded, polluted New Delhi
