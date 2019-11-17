Aviation
Air India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation sale to be completed by March, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Updated : November 17, 2019 06:11 PM IST
The sale of state-run Air India and Bharat Petroleum will be completed by March next year, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said.
Earlier, attempts towards the sale of Air India had to be aborted due to failure to generate interest from investors for the loss making national carrier.
According to industry sources, a number of global oil majors like Saudi Aramco, Rosneft, Kuwait Petroleum, ExxonMobil, Shell, Total SA and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company have shown interests in BPCL and have had initial talks with the government on bidding for the latter's stake in BPCL.
