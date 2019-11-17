Aviation

Air India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation sale to be completed by March, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Updated : November 17, 2019 06:11 PM IST

The sale of state-run Air India and Bharat Petroleum will be completed by March next year, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said.

Earlier, attempts towards the sale of Air India had to be aborted due to failure to generate interest from investors for the loss making national carrier.