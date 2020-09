Government has set a target of creating 5 crore additional jobs in the MSME sector, which presently employs about 11 crore people.

Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & Highways and MSME, on Wednesday said the government also aims to increase contribution of the sector to GDP from nearly 30 percent to 50 percent; and exports from 49 percent to 60 percent.

The minister was speaking at a virtual meet organised to launch Aatmanirbhar Bharat ARISE Atal New India Challenges by NiTI Ayog.

He called for encouraging use of new technology in finding solutions to the problems being faced in different areas ensuring value addition.

He cited the issue of excess rice and said this can be utilised for producing ethanol thereby addressing the problem of storage on the one hand and providing green fuel to the country as import replacement on the other.

Country's growth will be further accelerated when the backward and tribal areas including the 115 aspirational districts are brought on growth trajectory, Gadkari added.