AIIMS fully functional, patients return to wards as doctors work tirelessly since Saturday evening
Updated : August 18, 2019 06:32 PM IST
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan reviewed the situation at the premier health facility on Sunday morning, according to a statement issued by the hospital.
Arun Jaitley, who was admitted on August 9, has been on life support system. Several prominent leaders have been visiting the hospital for the past few days to check on his health.
Meanwhile, the open round of counselling for admission to AIIMS MBBS-2019 has been rescheduled from August 20 and 21 to August 26 and 27, the hospital authorities said.
