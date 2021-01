Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that this decade is very important for the bright future of India.

His remarks came ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament which started today with President Ram Nath Kovind's address.

“This decade should be fully utilised. Keeping this in mind, there should be discussions in this session focussing on the decade - this is expected by the nation. I believe that we will not lag behind in making our contribution to the fulfilment of people's aspiration,” he said.

Modi said that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had to give four-five mini budgets in the form of packages in 2020. "Therefore, I am confident that this budget will also be seen as part of the series of the four-five mini budgets," he added.

The Finance Minister will present the Union Budget 2021-22 on February 1.