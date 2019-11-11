Agriculture
Agri fires aggravated in last decade causing more pollution
Updated : November 11, 2019 12:17 PM IST
Researchers at an international conference on forestry at TERI School of Advanced Studies found that agricultural fires have been the same on the Pakistan side of Punjab while the fires have increased in the Indian side of Punjab since 2008.
