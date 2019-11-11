#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Agriculture

Agri fires aggravated in last decade causing more pollution

Updated : November 11, 2019 12:17 PM IST

Researchers at an international conference on forestry at TERI School of Advanced Studies found that agricultural fires have been the same on the Pakistan side of Punjab while the fires have increased in the Indian side of Punjab since 2008.
Agri fires aggravated in last decade causing more pollution
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

I-T department seeks a cut of Rs 1 lakh crore in direct tax collection target, says report

I-T department seeks a cut of Rs 1 lakh crore in direct tax collection target, says report

Centre's proceeds from divestments stand at Rs 12,995 crore against Rs 1.05 lakh crore target

Centre's proceeds from divestments stand at Rs 12,995 crore against Rs 1.05 lakh crore target

Coke to complete $1.7 billion investment in 'Fruit Circular Economy'

Coke to complete $1.7 billion investment in 'Fruit Circular Economy'

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV