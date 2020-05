Food ordering and delivery platform Zomato on Thursday said it has started home delivery of alcohol in Jharkhand.

"With due permissions and licences in place, we are starting home delivery of alcohol in Jharkhand. We believe that a technology-enabled home delivery based solution can enable responsible consumption of alcohol as well as provide an option that's safer and promotes social distancing," Zomato said.

"We will go live in Ranchi later today and 7 other cities in Jharkhand over the next couple of days, the company added.

Earlier today, Swiggy said it has started home delivery of alcohol in Ranchi and is in talks with various state governments to provide support with online processing and home delivery of alcohol in their states.

The service has gone live in Ranchi and will be launched in other major cities in Jharkhand within a week, Swiggy said in a statement.

The company is also in advanced stage of discussions with multiple state governments to provide support with online processing and home delivery of alcohol, it added.