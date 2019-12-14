Economy
After onions, now Amul and Mother Dairy to increase milk prices from tomorrow onwards
Updated : December 14, 2019 06:28 PM IST
Amul will be increasing prices by Rs 2 per litre for its milk pouches. This price hike will be applicable in markets like Gujarat, Delhi NCR, West Bengal, Mumbai and Maharashtra.
Amul, which sells 1.4 crore litres of milk a day in the country, is attributing this price increase to the increase in prices of cattle feed and other input costs.
