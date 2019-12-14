After onions, now Amul and Mother Dairy to increase milk prices from tomorrow onwards

Starting tomorrow, consumers will have to shell out more for milk. Dairy majors Amul and Mother Dairy have increased prices of milk pouches by as much as Rs 2 – Rs 3 per litre.

Milk availability across states has been under severe stress for the last couple of months owing to the extended monsoon and delayed onset of the flush season.

Typically, April to November is the lean season for milk production and December to March is called the flush season. This year, the flush season is expected to have been delayed by two months which means that H2 will be muted for most dairy players - making a price hike inevitable.

Amul will be increasing prices by Rs 2 per litre for its milk pouches. This price hike will be applicable in markets like Gujarat, Delhi NCR, West Bengal, Mumbai and Maharashtra.

The revised prices for Amul Gold will be Rs 28 for half a litre pouch and Amul Taaza will cost Rs 22 for the 500 ml pouch. There will be no change in the price of Amul Shakti.

Amul, which sells 1.4 crore litres of milk a day in the country, is attributing this price increase to the increase in prices of cattle feed and other input costs.

"This year the price of cattle feed has increased by more than 35 percent. Considering the increase in cattle feed and other input costs, our member unions have increased milk procurement price in the range of Rs 100 to Rs 110 per kg fat which is more than a 15 percent increase than last year,” said Amul in a release. In the last three years, Amul has revised prices for pouch milk twice.

Mother Dairy has also increased milk prices in Delhi NCR. Prices of 500 ml packs have increased by Rs 1 per pack and prices of one-litre packs are up by Rs 2 per pack. Prices of toned, double toned and cow milk have increased by Rs 3 a litre.