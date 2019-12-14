#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

After onions, now Amul and Mother Dairy to increase milk prices from tomorrow onwards

Updated : December 14, 2019 06:28 PM IST

Amul will be increasing prices by Rs 2 per litre for its milk pouches. This price hike will be applicable in markets like Gujarat, Delhi NCR, West Bengal, Mumbai and Maharashtra.
Amul, which sells 1.4 crore litres of milk a day in the country, is attributing this price increase to the increase in prices of cattle feed and other input costs.
After onions, now Amul and Mother Dairy to increase milk prices from tomorrow onwards
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Till November, Income Tax Department issues tax refunds of Rs 1.57 lakh crore

Till November, Income Tax Department issues tax refunds of Rs 1.57 lakh crore

Rs 1 lakh turned Rs 3.7 crore! This stock delivered over 37,000% returns in 16 years

Rs 1 lakh turned Rs 3.7 crore! This stock delivered over 37,000% returns in 16 years

Markets this week: Sensex, Nifty rise 1% led by metal, auto stocks; Tata Motors top gainer, Yes Bank top loser

Markets this week: Sensex, Nifty rise 1% led by metal, auto stocks; Tata Motors top gainer, Yes Bank top loser

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV