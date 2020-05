To help migrant workers who are facing rental challenges, the government will launch a scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY) for urban poor to provide them with ease of living at affordable cost, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on May 14.

As per the announcement, government-funded houses in cities will be converted into Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHC) under public private partnership (PPP) mode. This will help migrant workers/urban poor to reside in cities by paying reasonable rents at these government complexes.

Moreover, manufacturing units, industries and institutions will be incentivised to develop ARHC on their private land, Sitharaman added.

The Ministry will issue detailed guidelines on the same, she said.

Also read: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces One Nation One Ration Card scheme to aid migrant workers