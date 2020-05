Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 14 said that the second tranche of the economic stimulus package will be for the benefit of migrant workers, street vendors and small farmers. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a cumulative stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore (nearly 10 percent of GDP) to boost the economy.

Here are key highlights from the FM’s second press conference on allocation of funds for various segments of the economy.

Migrants who are neither NFSA or State Card beneficiaries in the state they are stationed will be provided 5 kg of grains per person and 1 kg chana per family per month for two months. About 8 crore migrants are expected to benefit. Rs 3,500 crore will be spent on this intervention for two months. The cost will be fully borne by the central government. State governments will be responsible for implementation and identification of migrants and full distribution and providing detailed guidelines.

This scheme will enable a migrant beneficiary to access public distribution system from any fair price shop in the country (Intra-state portability introduced in 20 states). Around 67 crore beneficiaries in 23 states covering 83 percent of PDS population will be covered by national portability by August 2020 and 100 percent national portability will be achieved by March 2021.

The current portfolio of MUDRA-Shishu loans is ~Rs 1.62 lakh crore (maximum loan amount of Rs 50,000), the government will provide interest subvention of 2 percent for prompt payees for a period of 12 months. Relief of Rs 1,500 crore to MUDRA-Shishu loanees.

The government will launch a special scheme within a month to facilitate easy access to credit to street vendors. Under the scheme, they can avail initial working capital up to Rs 10,000. Digital payments will be incentivized through monetary rewards and enhanced working capital credit would be made available for good repayment behavior. The move will support nearly 50 lakh street vendors and will provide liquidity of Rs 5,000 crore.

State government agencies and Central Government organizations will also be given incentives on similar lines to develop and operate ARHC.

Plans worth Rs 6,000 crore will be approved shortly for Compensatory Afforestation Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) set up under Compensatory Afforestation Fund Act, 2016. The funds will be used by state governments for afforestation and plantation works -- including in urban areas -- artificial regeneration, assisted natural regeneration, forest management, soil and moisture conservation works, forest protection etc. This will create job opportunities in urban, semi-urban and rural areas.

NABARD will extend additional refinance support of Rs 30,000 crore for crop loan requirement of rural co-op banks & RRBs. This is over and above Rs 90,000 crore to be provided by NABARD through the normal refinance route during this year. Front-loaded on-tap facility to 33 state co-operative banks, 351 district co-operative banks and 43 RRBs available on tap based on their lending. The move will benefit around 3 crore farmers - mostly small and marginal farmers -- to meet post-harvest (Rabi) and current Kharif requirement in May/June.

Special drive to be undertaken to provide concessional credit to PM-KISAN beneficiaries through Kisan Credit Cards. Fishermen and animal husbandry farmers will also be included in this drive. This will enable farmers to gain access to institutional credit at concessional interest rate. Around 2.5 crore farmers will be covered and will benefit from credit flow of about Rs 2 lakh crore.